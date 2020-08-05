Dialogue King Sai Kumar to make a debut!

Tollywood: Sai Kumar is one of the versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. The senior actor did a lot of interesting films in the past. He is now back on Television as a host for a new show. Meanwhile, Sai Kumar opened up on his plans to become a director soon.

Sai Kumar is going to hold the megaphone soon and the script work for the project is currently underway. Sai Kumar told that he is currently working on a script with family drama. On the other side, he also announced a new sequel to the Police Story franchise.

As per the reports, Sai Kumar is reuniting with director Thriller Manju for a sequel for the super hit film Police Story. The film completes 25 years of release next year. Titled Nalugo Simham, the film will also feature Aadi Saikumar.