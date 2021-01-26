Dil Raju to buy 'KGF 2' with a condition?

The South Indian producers have been betting big on theatrical business of their films which are going to get released post-pandemic as both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments have agreed to increase ticket rates to Rs 200.

The producers are expecting high returns and started quoting high prices for Nizam and other areas when compared to the previous years. The makers of 'KGF 2' are reportedly expecting Rs. 70 crores for the theatrical rights of the film in Telugu states. Except for Rajinikanth's '2.0', no other dubbed film got such a huge amount which is a record. But, '2.0' brought heavy losses to the distributor. Dil Raju who is releasing the film is not taking the risk. As per the latest reports, the star producer is willing to buy the theatrical rights of the film only if the producers of the movie agree for a recoverable negotiation and they have to bear for the losses if the movie fails to meet the expectations.

The post production works of KGF 2 are currently going on and the makers are planning to release the movie for summer 2021. Sanjay Dutt is playing a crucial role in this Yash starrer which is also going to feature Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.