Dil Raju to replace Allu Arjun?

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun was supposed to do the film ICON with Venu Sriram and Dil Raju. However, Allu Arjun lost interest in the film and he is looking at alternate projects. Dil Raju too understood the same but he does not want to shelve the project completely.

Dil Raju is looking at getting Ram Charan or Jr NTR to play the lead role in the film. The producer is going to hold talks with either of them soon and come up with a clarity on it soon. As of now, there is no clarity on who will come on board to play the lead role but the complete details on the same will come out soon.

Venu Sriram and Dil Raju are currently busy working on the film Vakeel Saab, with Pawan Kalyan.