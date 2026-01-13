Director Srikanth Addala unveils ‘Rayudi Gari Taluka’ second song

The upcoming rural entertainer Rayudi Gari Taluka, starring Srinivas Ulisetty and Satya Eesha in the lead roles, has successfully wrapped up its shooting and has now entered the post-production phase. Directed by Korrapati Naveen Sri and produced under the banner of Ulisetty Movies, the film has been generating steady buzz with its music and rustic theme.

Earlier, the makers released the first song Jaatarochindi, which struck a chord with audiences for its earthy flavour and folk appeal. Following its positive reception, the second song from the film has now been unveiled by acclaimed director Srikanth Addala, adding to the film’s growing anticipation.

The newly released romantic track, beginning with the lyrics “Yelelo..”, beautifully captures the charm of rural romance. Written by Gurubilli Jagadish, the song features soothing and melodic composition by Nagesh Gourish. The vocals by Jayashree Pallem and Sai Sandeep Pakki further enhance the emotional depth of the track. Set against a vibrant village backdrop, the song highlights the chemistry between the lead pair while staying true to the film’s rural sensibilities.

Rayudi Gari Taluka boasts an ensemble cast featuring senior and character actors such as Suman, Kittayya, R.K. Naidu, Salar Pooja, Karanam Srihari, Ulisetti Nagaraju, and Srujanakshita in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Ulisetti Nithyasree, Ulisetti Punarvika Vedhasree, Korrapati Naveen Sri, PJ Devi, and Karanam Perinaidu.

The producers have confirmed that the official release date will be announced soon, as post-production work progresses at a brisk pace.