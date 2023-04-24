Director Trivikram Aplauds Priyadarshi and Venu Yeldandi's performance in Balagam

The movie "Balagam" created a sensation at the box office despite being released without any hype. Star director Trivikram Srinivas and his wife praised the exceptional efforts of the "Balagam" team. Trivikram was so impressed that he even invited Venu, the director, over to his house and spoke highly about the family drama.

Venu Yeldandi, the noted actor turned director, shared a photo with Trivikram and captioned it "Spent precious time with Trivikram garu and got inspired by his words". The news is that Trivikram watched Balagam on its OTT release and was impressed to know that Venu is the man behind the solid hit. He personally congratulated Venu after inviting him over.

Balagam has captivated audiences and critics alike with its captivating storyline, exceptional performances, and technical brilliance. The movie has won several prestigious awards at the international level, and Venu Yeldandi is being lauded for his work. He is currently prepping for his new film in the production of Dil Raju.

The success of Balagam has set a new benchmark for the Telugu film industry, and the recognition and support from industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, and now Trivikram have added more value to its recognition. We look forward to seeing what kind of film Venu will make next.