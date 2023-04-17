Director Venu Yeldandi reveals Dil Raju considered 15 other titles for Balagam

The success of the Telugu film "Balagam" has shown that both audiences and critics appreciate the portrayal of Telangana and its culture. However, director Venu Yeldandi has revealed that the film's producer, Dil Raju, initially had reservations about the title, feeling that it would only be understood by Telugu-speaking audiences.

Venu shared that he had 15 other potential titles for the film, including "Nindu Kunda," "Valla Gosa," "Maya Dappu," "Mana Katha," "Govinda," "Pailam Bidda," "Bandenuka Bandi Katti," "Pakulata," "Alai Balay," "Divenarthi," "Bhadram Koduka," "Pitta," "Bapu," "Balana," "Adi Kosyanave," "Ma Bapu Komuraiya," "Pandaga," "Pandaga Cheddam," and "Nadhya." However, Venu ultimately convinced Dil Raju to stick with "Balagam" as the title, which turned out to be a wise decision for the film's success.

"Balagam" is a small family drama starring Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Reddy, Rupa Lakshmi, and Muralidhar Goud in lead roles. It celebrates Telangana and its culture unapologetically and authentically, revolving around the death of the protagonist's grandfather.

The film was released on March 3, 2023, and has been declared a hit, winning 31 awards in various categories. Despite its small budget, it has already collected around Rs. 50 crore in India.

In the wake of the film's success, director Venu Yeldandi recently visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple for the Suprabhata Seva.