'Disco Raja' Teaser 2.0 Is Out

We have seen the best movies released for this Pongal festival. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are making the audience to watch these movies again and again with their ultimate plots. Even the Kalyan Ram's movie 'Enta Manchivadavu Ra' is waiting for its release. Hope this movie also gets good talk at ticket windows and mints a few millions.

Next in the race is Ravi Teja's 'Disco Raja'… This movie is raising brows with its unique concept. We all know how energetic Ravi Teja will be on screen and when he collaborates with the concept movie director VI Anand, then there is something which is needed to be looked in.

The teaser of this movie has already raised the expectations on it and now, on the occasion of Pongal festival the makers of this movie have dropped the second teaser naming it as 'Teaser 2.0' on the internet.

Ravi Teja shared it on his Twitter handle… Have a look!

This teaser is quite interesting and intriguing too. It starts off with a background introduction of villain and his cruel nature and then enters the hero Ravi Teja… This Mass Maharaja's fight sequences are just mind-blowing and the last punch just highlights his ultimate dialogue delivery.



'Disco Raja' is produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner. This VI Anand directorial has Nabha Natesh and Payal Rajput as female leads and has music by S. Thaman.

We all need to wait for 24th January, to witness the sci-thriller on big screens.





