Does ‘K’ in ‘Project-K’ indicate Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu?
“Project K” starring PAN India star Prabhas, is one of the most anticipated flicks. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani are essaying key roles, and Nag Ashwin is directing the movie. Recently Universal hero Kamal Haasan too joined the film’s cast.
The latest buzz about the film is going viral on social media. As per the latest grapevine, Prabhas plays Lord Vishnu in the movie. It is being said that the movie will have the theme of “Good Vs Evil,” just like that of Marvel films. Nag Ashwin is blending mythology and modern technology.
Speculations are rife that K in “Project –K” indicates Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Though nothing has been made official, the buzz has gone viral all over. These rumors have left the fans in awe as they can’t wait for the film’s release. Aswani Dutt is producing this sci-fi action thriller under Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie releases on 12th January 2024.