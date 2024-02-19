Double delight for Telugu movie buffs: Comedians take center stage as heroes in this week releases

Excitement is brewing among Telugu cinema enthusiasts as two quirky films, “Sundaram Master” starring Viva Harsha and “Masthu Shades Unnai Ra” featuring Abhinav Gomatam, are set to hit the screens on the 23rd of February. What sets these releases apart is the unconventional casting choice, with both films featuring comedians in lead roles for the first time.

“Sundaram Master” unfolds in a forest region and follows Viva Harsha's character, who takes on the role of a school teacher in this comic thriller. The film, made on a modest budget, has generated considerable buzz for its unique premise and promises a blend of humor and suspense.

Meanwhile, “Masthu Shades Unnai Ra” showcases Abhinav Gomatam in a highly entertaining role within the framework of a comedy caper. Like Sundaram Master, this film is also crafted on a tight budget, capturing the imagination of moviegoers with its refreshing approach to storytelling.

For both Viva Harsha and Abhinav Gomatam, these films mark a significant departure from their usual roles, and the success of these ventures could potentially propel their careers to new heights. Fans and industry insiders alike are eager to witness whether the comedians can translate their on-screen charisma into successful leading roles.

As the release date approaches, all eyes are on Sundaram Master and Masthu Shades Unnai Ra, with audiences anticipating a delightful cinematic experience that could potentially redefine the trajectory of these talented comedians' careers.