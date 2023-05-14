Double iSmart: The Sequel To Ram Potheneni And Puri Jagannadh’s ‘iSmart Shankar’ Will Hit The Theatres On This Date

It was just yesterday, the social media was filled with ace director Puri Jagannadh and Ram Potheneni’s ‘Dhimak Kharab’ update. Today being Mother’s Day, the makers further created a noise on Twitter and Instagram by announcing the release date of this movie. To everyone’s surprise the blockbuster Jodi announced the sequel to their blockbuster movie ‘iSmart Shankar’ and titled it ‘Double iSmart’ raising the expectations before the release itself. This announcement is made a day prior to Ram’s birthday.



Even Puri and Charmee shared this amazing update on social media and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The ENERGETIC combo of Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is BACK with ISMART BANG for#DoubleISMART 🔥 A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024 In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada#HappyBirthdayRAPO@PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/mhMC2lt4Yb — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 14, 2023

Along with sharing the release date poster, she also wrote, “The ENERGETIC combo of Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is BACK with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART. A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada #HappyBirthdayRAPO @PuriConnects”.

The poster showcased a blood-filled ‘Trishul’ having japmala and dhol handed around it… This movie will hit the theatres on 8th March, 2024 on the occasion of the Shivratri.

Double iSmart is the sequel to iSmart Shankar and is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh under his home banner Puri Connects.