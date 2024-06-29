‘Double Ismart’ to start musical promotions; first single ‘Steppa Maar’ promo out

The dynamic duo of Ustaad Ram Pothineni and the Dashing Director Puri Jagannadh are back with their latest film, Double Ismart. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, the film's shooting is progressing swiftly in Hyderabad. Adding to the excitement, the makers have kickstarted the musical promotions with the release of the mass promo for the first song, "Steppa Maar."

"Steppa Maar" is poised to be a sensational hit, touted as the mass song of the year with its dynamic beats and energetic vibe. Composed by Mani Sharma, the song promises to become an instant favorite among fans. The powerful vocals of Anurag Kulkarni and Sahithi, combined with Ram Pothineni’s groundbreaking dance moves choreographed by Jani Master, make this song a visual and auditory treat. The lyrics, penned by Bhaskarabhatla, further enhance the song's mass appeal.

The promo showcases Ram Pothineni’s incredible dancing prowess and hints at the high-octane energy that fans can expect from the full track. "Steppa Maar" is set to be released on July 1st, paving the way for a grand musical celebration leading up to the film’s release on August 15th.

Anticipation for Double Ismart is sky-high among the audience, especially with the inclusion of Sanjay Dutt as the lead villain and Kavya Thapar as the heroine. The combination of Ram Pothineni's star power, Puri Jagannadh's direction, and a stellar supporting cast promises to deliver another sensational blockbuster.

As fans eagerly await the full release of "Steppa Maar," the excitement for Double Ismart continues to build, setting the stage for what promises to be a major cinematic event this August.