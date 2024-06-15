‘Double iSmart’locks release date; aims to cash Independence Day weekend

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh's highly anticipated Pan India film, “Double iSmart”, has set its release date for August 15th, aiming to leverage the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holidays for a lucrative 5-day weekend run.

The announcement, eagerly awaited by fans, also brings with it the possibility of a clash with another major release, “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” Despite speculation about Pushpa 2 possibly being postponed, no official confirmation has been provided by its team. Should Pushpa 2 shift its release, there's talk that Nani's “SaripodhaaSanivaaram” may step in to seize the August 15th slot, setting the stage for potential box office clashes.

“Double iSmart”, currently in its final stages of production, has generated significant buzz following the release of its teaser, which received an overwhelmingly positive response across all audience demographics. Packed with mass appeal, action sequences, swag, and entertainment, the teaser has heightened expectations for the film.

The team behind “Double iSmart” is also simultaneously progressing with post-production tasks to ensure a polished cinematic experience. With both films eyeing the lucrative holiday release, the upcoming clash promises to be a significant event in the South Indian cinema calendar, offering fans an exciting spectacle at the box office.