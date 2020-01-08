Doubts on Anushka Shetty's Experiment?

Anushka Shetty is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry who bagged the tag Lady Superstar. Anushka is one actress whose movies can perform better at the box-office in a big way, equal to that of a star hero's movie. After the release of Baahubali, many wondered about the project that Anushka comes up with. Surprising everyone, Anushka scored a big hit with Bhaagamathie. After that, she took a gap of one year and now comes up with a movie Nissabdham.

Anushka will be seen as a deaf and mute girl in the movie. It is a kind of experiment for Anushka in her career and the people around her have a lot of doubts about the project's success because of which the makers delayed the promotions.

Anushka is confident that her performance can do magic at the box-office but we have to see if it really works out.