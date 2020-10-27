Dr Rajasekhar undergoes plasma therapy, shows improvement in health

It is already known that Tollywood ace actor Dr Rajasekhar is admitted to Citi Neuro Centre after testing positive for deadly coronavirus. Off late, the hospital officials have released the official health bulletin of Rajasekhar and made us know his health update.

Rajasekhar's daughter Shivatmika has shared the health bulletin on her Twitter page… Have a look!

.@ActorRajasekhar health bulletin (2:30 pm on 27 Oct). He has received plasma therapy and his clinical condition is better. pic.twitter.com/Gx2TQOyH6Z — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 27, 2020

The health bulletin reads, "The actor is currently being weaned off non-invasive ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit. He received plasma therapy and CYTOSORB device therapy as a part of his ongoing treatment. His clinical condition is better. He is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by our clinical team."

Meanwhile, his wife Jeevita has been discharged from the hospital after getting tested negative for this novel virus. Both their daughters Shivatmika and Shivani were also tested positive for Covid-19 and were treated in home quarantine method as they had mild symptoms.

Earlier Shivani also took to her Twitter page and stated that, her father is stable and is responding to the medication.





Team of doctors @CitiNeuro lead by Dr.Krishna garu have been taking the best care of my father . His condition is stable and he is responding to the medication! Thanks for all ur best wishes and prayers ..means a lot 🙏 — Shivani Rajashekar (@Rshivani_1) October 24, 2020





It was on 17 th October, this ace actor has announced that he and his whole family were tested positive for Covid-19.

The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 17, 2020

This tweet read, "The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you !".

Hope this ace Tollywood actor will be back home soon and gets recovered from this deadly pandemic.