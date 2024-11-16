‘Drinker Sai’ teaser: Attracts youth

The upcoming romantic entertainer "Drinker Sai," featuring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles, is set to hit the screens soon. Adding to the excitement, the film's first look was recently launched by acclaimed director Maruthi, who praised the entire team for their efforts.

Carrying the intriguing tagline “Brand of Bad Boys,” the film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemasa and Smart Screen Entertainments.

The makers released a teaser that has already caught the attention of movie enthusiasts. The teaser kicks off with Dharma’s intense proposal to Aishwarya Sharma, setting the tone for a roller-coaster love story filled with quirky moments. The film promises to deliver a blend of romance, drama, and action, backed by a powerful background score that elevates the overall experience.

"Drinker Sai" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdhury, and Fun Bucket Rajesh, among others. The teaser introduces most of these characters, highlighting their unique roles and adding to the anticipation.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the film is inspired by real-life events and aims to connect with the youth through its bold dialogues and intense chemistry between the lead pair. The teaser’s fresh take on romance and youthful energy has raised expectations for the film’s theatrical release, which is expected soon.

With its promising teaser, "Drinker Sai" is set to captivate audiences, especially the younger generation, who are looking forward to an entertaining blend of love, humor, and drama.