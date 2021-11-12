'Drushyam 2' to hit Amazon Prime Video soon?

'Drishyam 2' starring Mohanlal turned out as a blockbuster and now Venkatesh is busy with the Telugu remake of the same which will get released on the OTT platforms with the title 'Drushyam 2'.



'Drushyam 2' producer Suresh Babu had earlier negotiated the deals with Disney+HotStar for a direct-OTT release of the film but it seems like the deal didn't got okayed yet. Now, the film will be streamed on Amazon Prime. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Nadhiya, Esther Anil, and Naresh played crucial roles in the film. The shooting of the film got wrapped long back. The movie will be Venkatesh's second direct-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video after 'Narappa'.



Meena played the female lead role in this much-awaited crime thriller. The movie is a highly anticipated sequel of the superhit film 'Drushyam'.