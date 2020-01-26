Top
'Dubsmash' Trailer: A Crime-Thriller With Small Screen Actors

Having a look at the title many think that it will be a comedy movie having all the small screen actors under one frame.

Having a look at the title many think that it will be a comedy movie having all the small screen actors under one frame. But, you are wrong!!! It is a crime-thriller having many suspense elements which make you sit at the edge of the seat.

The trailer of this movie is dropped on the internet recently and it's winning the hearts of the audience with its intriguing content. Watch the trailer here…

The trailer is quite interesting with all the crime elements shown in the small video. First, the trailer starts off with Dubsmash video makingby college students and then plot changes to hacking phones of the girls to witness the naked videos of them. Finally, even the murder suspense is also added in the story to create a hype. Although it is a crime-thriller, the correct plot of the movie is not yet known.

This movie has Pavan Krishna and Supraja in the lead roles along with Jabardasth fame Get Up Sreenu in an important role. This movie revolves around the lives of college students and their love traits along with the suspense crimes and hacking scenes as shown in the trailer.

This Keshav Depur directorial is produced by Malasani Subramanyam and Trikala Gajendra under V3 Films banner.

