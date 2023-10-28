Dussehra Winner: Bhagavanth Kesari Grosses 112.18 Crores in 1st Week

The festive period of Dussehra has brought remarkable success to Balakrishna's "Bhagavanth Kesari," with the film rapidly approaching the break-even point. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this emotional action drama features Sreeleela in a pivotal role.

According to the latest update from the production house, "Bhagavanth Kesari" has grossed an impressive 112.18 crores in its first week. With no major film releases slated for this week, "Bhagavanth Kesari" is anticipated to remain the top choice for moviegoers.

In a significant Telugu debut, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal portrayed the antagonist in "Bhagavanth Kesari." The film was produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, with SS Thaman composing the music. Kajal Aggarwal also played a pivotal role in the film.