‘Eagle’ teaser: Ravi Teja looks like an explosion

Energetic actor Ravi Teja, who recently bagged a blockbuster with “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” is set to grace the silver screen in this Pongal season on January 13, 2024, with “Eagle,” an action thriller directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Anupama Parameswaran is the leading lady in this film. Produced by People Media Factory on a grand scale, the movie features Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala in prominent roles. Davzand is the music director for this movie.



The makers have just released the teaser for the movie “Eagle.” In this teaser, we witness a series of brutal attacks in which an unidentified individual systematically eliminates several men, igniting the government’s interest in eradicating his presence. The enigmatic figure resides deep within the dense forests, leaving us with burning questions: What propels his relentless pursuit of these men, and what is the ultimate purpose behind his actions? These mysteries are sure to capture our attention as we eagerly await answers.

The teaser promises an action-packed thriller that keeps us on the edge of our seats, all while concealing the central plot in secrecy. Ravi Teja’s transformation is remarkable, and the accompanying score adds an electrifying element to the experience.











