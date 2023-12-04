‘Eagle’ to start musical promotions from Tuesday

Telugu actor Ravi Teja known as Mass Maharaja is looking in peak of his career in recent times. The way his recent films are turning into huge block buters is the example. Now, the actor is all set to grace the screen with his upcoming film “Eagle,” directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Scheduled for release in festive season on January 13, 2024, the movie stars Kavya Thapar and Anupama Parameswaran in prominent roles. Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala are seen in some in prominent roles.

The team has kicked off the musical promotions, unveiling the promo for the first single titled “Aadu Macha,” sung by Rahul Sipligunj. The promo o the song is vibrant and Ravi Teja is seen donning a traditional dhoti and dancing at a religious festival in a forest. The complete energetic track, composed by Devzand, is set to release on Tuesday at 06:03 PM. People Media Factory is bankrolling the film on a grand scale.