‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ gets a whopping response; makers extends special shows

Released on this day 5 years ago, actor Vishwak Sen and director Tharun Bhascker’s buddy comedy, “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi” (ENE), had attained a cult status among young audiences. On this special day, the makers re-released the film today in over 200 screens across the twin Telugu states.

As expected, “ENE” has re-released to sensational openings all over. While the film had collected just about Rs 20 lakhs from the first day first shows back in 2018, it has surpassed all expectations and collected a whopping Rs 80 lakhs upon its re-release today.

This phenomenal response made makers to extend the special shows till July 2nd. The film also had Anisha Ambrose, Simran Chaudhary, Abhinav Gomatam, Sushanth Reddy, Venkatesh in lead roles. Vivek Sagar is the music composer.