Eesha Rebba's account gets hacked

Hacking of celebrity accounts is not a new trend on social media. Earlier, many stars like Pooja Hegde and Amitabh Bachchan have fallen prey to the social media hackers. The latest victim is Awe beauty Eesha Rebba. Her Twitter account got hacked the other day. The actress informed the same in a post.

Eesha's account is blocked right now. It will be recovered soon. Eesha is an active user of social media. She often posts her pictures and videos on various platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The actress shot to fame with movies like Ami Tumi, Awe and Aravinda Sametha. She will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Netflix's original film Lust Stories. Her segment in this anthology was directed by Sankalp Reddy of Ghazi fame. The other segments were directed by Nandini Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. This anthology film will premiere on Netflix in a couple of months.