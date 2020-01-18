Entha Manchivadavura registers good numbers at the box-office
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram teamed up with acclaimed director Satish Vegesna for the film Entha Manchivadavura. Starring Mehreen as the female lead, the film has hit the screens on the 15th of this month. The film has been receiving mixed response from the audience, which eventually affected the film's collections. But still, the festival advantage is helping the film to get some good numbers at the box office.
Entha Manchivadavura collected Rs. 1.21 crores share on the second day. It earned a share of Rs. 3.41 crores in the two days. The trade pundits are expecting it to collect some good amount on day 3 as well. Here are the details of the collections for these two days.
Nizam- Rs. 24 lakhs
Ceded- Rs. 17 lakhs
Uttarandhra- Rs. 16 lakhs
East Godavari- Rs. 18.2 lakhs
West Godavari- Rs. 12.3 lakhs
Guntur- Rs. 16 lakhs
Krishna- Rs. 13 lakhs
Nellore- Rs. 4.2 lakhs
Total (AP and Telangana)- Rs. 1.21 crores
Nizam- Rs. 90 lakhs
Ceded- Rs. 55 lakhs
Uttarandhra- Rs. 35 lakhs
East Godavari- Rs. 48 lakhs
West Godavari- Rs. 32 lakhs
Guntur- Rs. 36 lakhs
Krishna- Rs. 32 lakhs
Nellore- Rs. 13 lakhs
Total (AP and Telangana)- Rs. 3.41 crores
Entha Manchivadavura collected Rs. 25 lakhs from Karnataka and other states and Rs. 17 lakhs from the overseas. On the whole, it collected a gross of Rs. 6.40 lakhs gross and Rs. 3.83 share in the two days.