Entha Manchivadavura registers good numbers at the box-office

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram teamed up with acclaimed director Satish Vegesna for the film Entha Manchivadavura. Starring Mehreen as the female lead, the film has hit the screens on the 15th of this month. The film has been receiving mixed response from the audience, which eventually affected the film's collections. But still, the festival advantage is helping the film to get some good numbers at the box office.

Entha Manchivadavura collected Rs. 1.21 crores share on the second day. It earned a share of Rs. 3.41 crores in the two days. The trade pundits are expecting it to collect some good amount on day 3 as well. Here are the details of the collections for these two days.

Nizam- Rs. 24 lakhs

Ceded- Rs. 17 lakhs

Uttarandhra- Rs. 16 lakhs

East Godavari- Rs. 18.2 lakhs

West Godavari- Rs. 12.3 lakhs

Guntur- Rs. 16 lakhs

Krishna- Rs. 13 lakhs

Nellore- Rs. 4.2 lakhs

Total (AP and Telangana)- Rs. 1.21 crores

Nizam- Rs. 90 lakhs

Ceded- Rs. 55 lakhs

Uttarandhra- Rs. 35 lakhs

East Godavari- Rs. 48 lakhs

West Godavari- Rs. 32 lakhs

Guntur- Rs. 36 lakhs

Krishna- Rs. 32 lakhs

Nellore- Rs. 13 lakhs

Total (AP and Telangana)- Rs. 3.41 crores

Entha Manchivadavura collected Rs. 25 lakhs from Karnataka and other states and Rs. 17 lakhs from the overseas. On the whole, it collected a gross of Rs. 6.40 lakhs gross and Rs. 3.83 share in the two days.