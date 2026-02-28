ETV Win completes here years; unveils ambitious 2026–27 slate

Over the past few months, ETV Win has been steadily expanding its content library with Telugu-rooted films and shows such as Little Hearts, Raju Weds Rambai, Constable Kanakam, and Anaganaga, earning appreciation for its strong cultural connect and regional storytelling. Marking its third anniversary, the platform has now officially unveiled an ambitious new content slate, underlining its long-term vision of catering to audiences across age groups.

The 2026–27 lineup includes an impressive 16 theatrical releases along with two original web series, making it one of the platform’s most expansive content announcements so far. The upcoming slate will feature a diverse mix of genres and stories, led by prominent names such as Aadi Saikumar, Ramya Krishnan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sumanth, JD Chakravarthy, Sandeep Saroj, and Thiruveer. The lineup reflects a balance between youth-centric narratives, family entertainers, intense dramas, and content-driven cinema.

Taking its growth strategy a step further, ETV Win has also rolled out a revamped user interface, aimed at offering a smoother and more engaging viewing experience. The new design features a cleaner layout, improved content discovery tools, and enhanced multilingual support, making navigation easier and content access more seamless for users.

With a strong regional focus, a growing star lineup, and a renewed emphasis on user experience, ETV Win’s latest slate signals a confident push toward becoming a major destination for Telugu digital entertainment.