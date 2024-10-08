‘Euphoria’ glimpse: Promises a bold youth-centric drama

Popular director Gunasekhar, known for creating grand films with elaborate sets, is making a significant shift in his style with his upcoming movie Euphoria. Moving away from his usual blockbuster formula, the filmmaker now focuses on youth drama, exploring darker themes of the present generation’s lifestyle.



A glimpse of Euphoria was launched recently, offering a sneak peek into the film’s intense narrative. The movie touches on the challenges faced by today's youth, highlighting issues like drug addiction, party culture, and crimes such as rape. The glimpse, accompanied by Kaala Bhairava’s gripping background score, subtly teases these complex themes without revealing too much of the plot.

While the trailer hints at the film’s central theme revolving around crime and the consequences of drug abuse, the cast is equally intriguing. Euphoria features a mix of well-known actors, including Sara Arjun and Bhumika Chawla, alongside new faces such as Likhita Yalamanchali, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika, Ashrita, Mathew Varghese, and Prudhvi Raj Addala, who play pivotal roles.

In an interesting revelation, Gunasekhar shared the story behind the film’s English title, Euphoria. He humorously admitted that he initially considered the Telugu title Udvegam, but was jokingly advised against it. With its bold theme and fresh approach, Euphoria marks a new chapter in Gunasekhar’s career, as he ventures into youth-centric storytelling, addressing contemporary issues that resonate with today's audience.











