‘Fear’ team surprises Vedhika on her b’day

On the occasion of actress Vedhika's birthday, the makers of the suspense thriller "Fear" have revealed a captivating poster. Vedhika, known for her roles in "Kanchana 3" and "Ruler," is playing the lead in "Fear," a film produced by AR Abhi under the Dattatreya Media banner, with co-producers Sujatha Reddy and Sama Surender Reddy. Directed by Haritha Gogineni, the movie features Arvind Krishna in a special role.

The special birthday poster showcases Vedhika in a stunning and beautiful makeover, hinting at an intriguing character in the film. The movie team expressed their birthday wishes for Vedhika and highlighted that her role in "Fear" will be fresh and captivating, adding a special touch to her career. The shooting for "Fear" has been wrapped up, and the post-production phase is currently in progress. The theatrical release date for the movie is expected to be announced soon, raising the excitement among fans and the audience.