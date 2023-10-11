Fight Master Venkat opens up about Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

The most awaited movie of Balakrishna 'Bhagwant Kesari,' being made under the banner of the famous production company Shine Screens under the direction of successful director Anil Ravipudi. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the heroine while Srileela is playing the pivotal role. The teaser, songs, trailer and promotional content of the film created huge buzz. “Bhagwant Kesari” will be released on October 19 as a gift for Dussehra. Fight master Venkat, who gave action choreography for this film, shared his experiences with Hans India. Let’s have a look into it.

Composing action for Balakrishna's films is not a common thing. How did you prepare for 'Bhagwant Kesari' action?

When director Anil Ravipudi started writing this story, he wanted to show Balakrishna in a new way. Even when I narrated the story, he was clear that it should be different from the previous films. ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ has one style action in the first half and another style action in the second half. Keeping Balakrishna's speed, the action was designed very naturally in Hollywood style. Anil Ravipudi strongly believed in this natural style.

Every movie of Balakrishna has a special weapon. Whose idea was this weapon?

It’s completely directors thought. When the story and character are written, the weapon was also included. As the protagonist works in a factory, a weapon is made from surrounding material. That episode will be terrific.

What precautions do star heroes take while doing action sequences?

When we think of an action sequence we think both positive and negative sides. We will analyse whether the actor can do it or not. Proper care will be taken every second. Even, if we tie a rope, we will ensure that it is under our control.