Finally, Nani puts the shoot on hold!

There were reports in the film nagar that while all other actors stopped shooting their movies, Nani went ahead with the shoot of his film Shyam Singh Roy. Shyam Singh Roy is an exciting film in recent times, directed by Rahul Sankirtyan. The film unit was planning to shoot the film in Kolkata but they recreated the city's set in Hyderabad.

With almost 6 Cr, the film unit is said to have recreated the set of Kolkata city and an important temple in Hyderabad. Since the producer will incur the loss if they did not shoot, Nani decided to shoot the movie amidst strict COVID safety precautions. It looks like the key portions in the set are wrapped up and the actor decided to take a break.

As of now, there is no official update from the film unit about the film's progress. Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian are playing the leading ladies in the film.