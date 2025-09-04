Financial Assistance to Ailing Actor Ramachandra by Kadambari Kiran through 'Manam Saitam'

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor and Manam Saitam founder Kadambari Kiran has once again showcased his humanitarian spirit. Noted actor Ramachandra, who became familiar to audiences with the film Venky, has been suffering from health issues in recent times. Upon learning about his condition, Kadambari Kiran extended financial support.

Recently, Ramachandra suffered a paralytic attack which forced him to stay away from films. Kadambari Kiran personally visited him at his residence in Hyderabad and announced financial aid of ₹25,000 towards his medical expenses.

During the visit, Kadambari Kiran warmly interacted with Ramachandra, inquired about his health, and offered him words of courage and reassurance. Ramachandra expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the timely support.

For over a decade, Kadambari Kiran has been extending assistance to many in need through the Manam Saitam organization. Reiterating his commitment to social service, he said, “It is our responsibility to stand by those in need through Manam Saitam.”

