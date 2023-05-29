Fire Accident On The Sets Of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actor Power Star Pawan Kalyan is busy with 4 movies. Ace filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most-awaited movies of his list… Off late, a massive fire accident took place on the sets of this movie in the Dundigal area.



The incident took place last night and even the fire was immediately controlled by the fire engines. Earlier due to rains the same set was damaged and now even the repaired one is also damaged due to the fire accident. The makers planned to go with a major schedule to complete the shoot but now, this incident is a major setback for them…

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, ‘The Legendary Heroic Outlaw’ is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.