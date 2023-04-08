First day worldwide box office collections for Ravanasura and Meter

This week saw the release of two major theatrical films: Ravi Teja's Ravanasura and Kiran Abbavaram's Meter. Both movies premiered on the same day, and there was a positive buzz surrounding them before their release.

Ravi Teja's unique character portrayal in Sudheer Verma's intriguing plot had sparked the audience's interest in Ravanasura. The Mass Maharaja was in terrific form, and after Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya, everyone expected him to score a hat-trick.

Kiran Abbavaram's Meter was well-promoted as a complete commercial entertainer. His previous film, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, received applause from the audience, which is why the audience had high expectations for both of these films. Sadly, both films fell short of expectations. Ravanasura received mixed reviews, but it did well at the box office on the opening day, collecting around 4.4 Crores share in the Telugu states, and the worldwide number will be close to 5 Crores. The movie needs to perform strongly over the weekend to achieve breakeven status, with theatricals valued at 23.5 Crores.

Meanwhile, Kiran Abbavaram's Meter had reported day deficits on the opening day itself, collecting zero share. The theatricals are valued at 3.8 Crores, and the film is already an outright disaster with no hope of improving its collections.

Ravi Teja's RT Teamworks and Abhishek Nama have produced Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Verma. Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo are composing the music for this action thriller, which also stars Daksha Nagarkar, Faria Abdullah, Sushant, Megha Akash, and Poojita Ponnada.