First Look Of 'Uppena'

First Look Of
Highlights

Panja Vaishnav Tej starrer 'Uppena' movie is making our eye on it with its interesting first look.

Panja Vaishnav Tej starrer 'Uppena' movie is making our eye on it with its interesting first look. Yesterday, the makers of this movie have announced that first look poster will be out today. And exactly, they have dropped the posters on the internet at the right time.

Here is the poster… Have a look!

Vaishnav Tej is seen on a beach-side venting out his feelings amidst the beautiful nature. This movie has newbie Krithi Shetty as the female lead. This Bucchi Babu Sana directorial has the story penned by ace director cum writer Sukumar.

Vijay Sethupathi and Rajashekar Anigi will be seen in important characters and the music sensation Devi Sri Prasad will tune the songs for this mega hero movie. Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C V VMohan will produce this movie under Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers banners.

Well, we need to wait and watch out for more details of the movie. We also have many expectations on this movie, as the story is penned by Sukumar who will always treat the audience with his interesting plot.

