First look of ‘Vaanara’ impresses

Young hero Avinash Thiruvidhula is making his debut as both hero and director with the socio-fantasy entertainer ‘Vaanara’. Simran Choudhary plays the female lead, while Nandu appears as the antagonist. With dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, the film promises a refreshing fantasy vibe blended with contemporary emotion.

Presented by Shantanu Pati under the Silver Screen Cinemas banner, the film is produced by Avinash Buyani, Alapati Raja, and C. Ankit Reddy. Music by Vivek Sagar is expected to be one of the major highlights.

The striking first-look poster released today has piqued curiosity, showing Avinash riding a bike as Lord Hanuman appears behind him as a divine protector, hinting at the film’s strong mythological-fantasy layer.

‘Vaanara’ is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.