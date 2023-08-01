First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills

Sreeleela is one of the most happening actresses in Tollywood. She has numerous Telugu biggies in her pipeline alongside “Skanda,” which stars the energetic actor Ram Pothineni and is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Saiee Manjrekar also plays a significant role.

As promised, the makers have released a promo for the first single, “Nee Chuttu Chuttu.” Composed by Thaman and sung by Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje in Telugu, the track teases an energetic mass number, which is expected to be a visual feast for the fans of the beautiful actress, eagerly awaiting the song’s release. The full song will be out on August 3, 2023, at 09:36 AM in all major Indian languages.

The movie is set to hit theaters on September 15, 2023, and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.