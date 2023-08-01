Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Sreeleela is one of the most happening actresses in Tollywood. She has numerous Telugu biggies in her pipeline alongside “Skanda,” which stars the...
Sreeleela is one of the most happening actresses in Tollywood. She has numerous Telugu biggies in her pipeline alongside “Skanda,” which stars the energetic actor Ram Pothineni and is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Saiee Manjrekar also plays a significant role.
As promised, the makers have released a promo for the first single, “Nee Chuttu Chuttu.” Composed by Thaman and sung by Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje in Telugu, the track teases an energetic mass number, which is expected to be a visual feast for the fans of the beautiful actress, eagerly awaiting the song’s release. The full song will be out on August 3, 2023, at 09:36 AM in all major Indian languages.
The movie is set to hit theaters on September 15, 2023, and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.