First Teaser of Nithin's Starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam is out

After a couple of average films at the box office, the handsome hero Nithin is now coming with his new film, Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Now the star hero has shared the first trailer of his upcoming film on his official Twitter page, saying, "Idi Sample Matrame Asalaina Veta July 8th Nunchi Theatres lo." This film is being produced by Shrest Movies, where Krithi Shetty is paired with Nithin.

This crazy film is coming under the direction of MS Rajasekhar Reddy. The film is going to hit the screens on July 8th, 2022.