Foreign Media Reports On Prabhas Radhe Shyam Proves His Popularity

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas's upcoming movie "Radhe Shyam" is creating sensation day by day. Recently, the motion teaser of this movie was released which has gone viral. The shooting of this movie is progressing in full pace at scenic locales. The big budget project revolving around past and and the present has evoked a lot of interest in Italy. Remember about the entire team returning from Georgia shoot just before the lockdown was announced?

The media, news papers, news channels and news websites in India have been spreading news often about this movie. Due to Prabhas's popularity, now we hear that even Italy media has evinced interest in the movie. Not just that. They are also spreading news about the shooting of "Radhe Shyam' in Italy.

A famous channel by name TGR news channel has reported in detail about the shooting of this movie giving description of the location sets, sequences of scenes shot at different places. But the funny aspect is the news reader who talks about the director Radha Krishna, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde quotes this movie "Radhe Shyam' as a Bollywood production instead of calling it a Tollywood production.

The director of the movie, Radha Krishna, is also said to have given an interview (soundbite) for TGR TV, giving details of this movie in Italy. The video about this movie news that was telecast on TGR TV is making rounds on social media platforms.

The video which is being widely circulated shared by Prabhas fans has gone viral. The big budget movie which has created lot of sensation will have no fight or stunt scenes which are usually seen in Prabhas movies, as per the latest buzz.