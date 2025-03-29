From debut to national stardom: Allu Arjun completes 22 years in showbiz

Icon Star Allu Arjun has completed an incredible 22-year journey in the Indian film industry, proving that success is built on perseverance, hard work, and unwavering confidence. From his debut in Gangotri to becoming a Pan-India superstar, his rise is a testament to his dedication and talent.

Initially seen as an ordinary hero, Allu Arjun redefined his image with Arya, a film that became a turning point in his career. His performances in Arya-2, Parugu, Bunny, and Happy showcased his versatility, while Vedam highlighted his ability to take on concept-driven roles. His portrayal of Gona Ganna Reddy in Rudhramadevi earned him immense praise, and he became the first Telugu actor to flaunt a six-pack in Desamuduru.

Blockbusters like DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Badrinath, Sarrainodu, and Race Gurram solidified his dominance in the action-drama genre. Collaborations with Trivikram Srinivas (Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) further elevated his stature. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emerged as a record-breaking hit, appealing to all audience segments.

His long-standing partnership with director Sukumar, which began with Arya, reached new heights with Pushpa: The Rise. His portrayal of Pushpa Raj won global acclaim, earning him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor—an honor no Telugu hero had previously received.

With Pushpa 2 setting new records in Bollywood and beyond, Allu Arjun’s journey continues to inspire. Critics predict more accolades are on the way, reinforcing his status as one of India’s biggest cinematic icons.