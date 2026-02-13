‘Funky’ wins hearts, team celebrates success

Released as a Valentine’s Day special on February 13, Funky has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response, drawing laughter and applause from audiences across all sections. The film’s entertaining narrative and light-hearted humour have turned theatres into celebration zones, prompting the team to host a success press meet to thank moviegoers for the warm reception.

Funky marks the first collaboration between Vishwak Sen, popularly known as Mass Ka Das for his versatile film choices, and director KV Anudeep, who is known for crafting popular comedy entertainers. Presented by Srikara Studios, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead.

With strong pre-release buzz, the film hit screens amid high expectations and has delivered as a complete entertainer, keeping audiences engaged with continuous comedy and emotional moments. Viewers have praised the film’s breezy storytelling, family-friendly humour, and engaging performances, making it a perfect festive watch.

At the success meet, the team expressed heartfelt gratitude for the encouraging response, stating that Funky was made purely to entertain and bring smiles to audiences. Early feedback from distributors and theatre owners has also been highly positive, with particular appreciation for the comedy sequences and emotional depth in the second half.

With its cheerful tone, relatable emotions, and nonstop fun, Funky has clearly struck the right chord, emerging as one of the most enjoyable theatrical entertainers of the season.