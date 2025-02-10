  • Menu
Funmoji team coms with an intense thriller starring Sushanth Mahan

The powerhouse of digital entertainment, Funmoji, known for its massive fanbase and viral content across social media, is now making its mark in the film industry. With billions of views and millions of YouTube subscribers, their transition to cinema is set to be a thrilling journey.

Under the banners of Manvanthara Motion Pictures and Shivam Celluloids, Funmoji’s Production No.1 was officially announced, featuring Sushanth Mahan in the lead role. The project is being backed by K. Sudhakar Reddy and Ravi, and the first glimpse was revealed through an intriguing poster on Sushanth Mahan’s birthday.

The poster showcases Sushanth in a rugged and intense avatar, seemingly caught in a swirling storm, hinting at a film packed with mystery, action, and challenges. The design teases an unconventional narrative, suggesting the movie will be filled with unexpected twists, promising a gripping cinematic experience.

With Funmoji’s signature creativity now extending to the big screen, audiences can expect a fresh and engaging film that breaks away from typical commercial formulas. More details about the cast, crew, and storyline are expected to be revealed soon!




