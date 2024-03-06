GAMA Awards 2023: Glittering night in Dubai honors Telugu cinema’s finest

The grand 4th edition of the AFM Properties Presents GAMA Awards unfolded in Dubai, showcasing the glory of the Telugu film industry. Hosted by AFM Properties and chaired by Kesari Trimurtulu, the ceremony took place at Jabil Park on March 3rd, honoring the best films of 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The awards ceremony featured categories such as Best Actor (Male, Female), Best Movie Director, Best Music Director, Best Singer (Male, Female), Best Background Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Celebrity Singer. Esteemed figures from the Telugu film industry graced the event, including Manchu Manoj, Nikhil Siddhartha, Sandeep Kishan, Teja Sajja, Anand Devarakonda, Dimple Hayathi, Daksha Nagarkar, Ashika Ranganath, Neha Sshetty, and Faria Abdullah.

Notable winners included Allu Arjun, Nikhil Siddhartha, Anand Deverakonda, Faria Abdullah, Mrinal Thakur, Samyukta Menon, Ashika Ranganath, Daksha Nagar, and Dimple Hayati. The GAMA Movie of the Decade award went to RRR, and the National Award for Best Film was presented to Pushpa, with Allu Arjun winning Best Actor.

DVV Danayya, producer of RRR, received the GAMA Movie of the Decade award. The Legendary Music Award honored music directors Koti Garu and MM Srilekha for their 25 years in music direction.

Saurabh, CEO of GAMA Awards, expressed his delight in hosting the ceremony in Dubai, reaching thousands of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movie enthusiasts. The event was praised for acknowledging the best talent in the industry and presenting spectacular performances by leading personalities.

The GAMA Jury, consisting of Music Director Koti Garu, Senior Directors VN Aditya, and Music Director MM Srilekha, contributed to the selection process. The ceremony was anchored by Suma and Hyper Adi, featuring songs by Tollywood singers, dance performances by heroines, and comedy by Nooka Avinash and Rohini.



