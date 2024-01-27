‘Game On’ offers a cinematic experience: Director Dayanandh

Geetanand and Neha Solanki are set to play significant roles in the upcoming action thriller "Game On," produced by Ravi Kasturi under the banners of Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions, presented by Sakshi Ravi (Sai Lakshmi Talari). Directed by Dayanandh, the film is scheduled for a grand release on February 2nd and has garnered attention through its intriguing promotional content.



Director Dayanandh, in a recent interaction with the media, shared insights into the film's creation and highlighted its distinctive aspects. Having developed an interest in movies during his school days, he was inspired by filmmakers like Puri Jagannath and aspired to become a director. After creating short films and pursuing a course at Annapurna Film School, Dayanandh delved into production and sound, gaining diverse experiences.

"Game On" aims to be distinct from conventional commercial cinema, exploring how a person's life transforms when a game becomes a part of it. The film progresses through nine tasks, promising intriguing challenges in the second half. The central theme revolves around how this game aids someone who has undergone trauma.

Maintaining a raw and rustic feel, the film resonates with the youth while delving into profound family emotions. The teasers and trailers have concealed many facets, including Madhubala's iconic character and Aditya Menon's portrayal of a psychological doctor. Shubhalekha Sudhakar assumes another significant role, contributing to the film's richness. Neha Solanki's character adds a masculine touch, featuring unexpected surprises akin to a second hero.

Director Dayanandh expressed gratitude for the support of producer Ravi Kasturi, who embraced the script and granted creative freedom. The film is inherently realistic and promises a must-watch experience for all. Despite a potential limited release initially, positive previews anticipate the film's gradual growth in theaters. Early responses suggest that it caters to a broad audience, providing a captivating watch for families without a dull moment.

"Game On" stands out for its unique narrative, diverse characters, and promises an immersive and realistic cinematic experience. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the compelling story unfold on the big screen.