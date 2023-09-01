‘Ganesh Anthem’ from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari:’ A Massive Festival Treat

The makers of “Bhagavanth Kesari” teased with promo of the first single Ganesh Anthem which was unveiled a couple of days ago. Today, they released a full lyrical video. God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela appeared as uncle and niece who are seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi occasion.

SS Thaman composed a very peppy and massy tune for Ganesh Anthem. The song is in Telangana slang and the orchestration is quite impressive. The lyrics by KasarlaShyam will appeal to the masses, wherein Karemullah and ManeeshaPandranki crooned the song with high-pitched vocals.

Balakrishna and Sreeleela took the song to another level with their crazy dance moves. Right from their costumes to get-ups to their dances, everything looked perfect for the song. The visuals were flamboyant. The choreography by Sekhar Master is just brilliant for a mass number. The song surely lived up to all the expectations set by the posters and promo.

Director Anil Ravipudi has taken special care in songs as well. And the musical journey of this Shine Screens production began on a chartbuster note.SahuGarapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie that stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal is debuting in Tollywood with the movie.

The film has cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographs the action part. "Bhagavanth Kesari" is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19th for Dussehra.
















