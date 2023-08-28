‘Gangs of Gadavari’ to hit screens on this date!

Tollywood actor Vishwaksen is set to grace the screen with “Gangs of Godavari,” an action drama interwoven with political intrigue and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Neha Sshetty takes on the role of the female lead in this flick.

The makers have recently teased the audience with a glimpse and also revealed that the movie will be released in December 2023. There’s strong buzz that the movie will hit the big screens on December 8, 2023. An official announcement from the makers is yet to be made. If this buzz turns out to be true, “Gangs of Godavari” will go head-to-head with Varun Tej’s “Operation Valentine.”

“Gangs of Godavari” is a joint project of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. For more latest and engaging content, check out our website.