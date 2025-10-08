Live
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Directs Early Notification for First Phase of MPTC & ZPTC Elections
- Women’s World Cup: Sushma backs top-order and keeper Richa to come good amid mixed returns
- Pakistan witnesses alarming spike in violence in 2025: Report
- Andhra Pradesh SIPB approves investment proposals worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore
- Delhi University VC meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, discusses roadmap for growth
- Interstate wanted criminal Imran arrested from Haryana’s Palwal after 8 years on the run
- Bombay High Court denies permission for international travel to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
- AI-powered financial solutions can be viably delivered at Rs150–250 per month, and with scale and falling inference costs, could reach as low as Rs 50 within 3-4 years: BCG Report
- Unnati Foundation Launches New Vocational Training Centre in Kakinada To Empower Local Youth
- Salaries in India Projected to Increase by Nine Percent in 2026, Aon Study
‘Gata Vaibhav’ prepares for grand release on Nov 14
The much-anticipated epic fantasy drama Gata Vaibhav, starring SS Dushyant and Ashika Ranganath, is all set to release on November 14 in both Kannada and Telugu. Directed by Simple Suni and produced by Deepak Thimmappa and Suni under Sarvegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas, the film promises a grand cinematic experience blending history, mythology, and Sanatana Dharma. The recently launched teaser song Varnamala has already received a warm response from fans.
Speaking at the song launch event, Dushyant expressed his excitement to connect with the Telugu audience. “It is a privilege to work with director Suni, who has delivered many hits in Kannada. The script beautifully combines elements of history, mythology, and past glory. Every technician gave their best, and music director Sandy elevated the film with his score. We hope Telugu audiences will appreciate our honesty and support this project,” he said.
Heroine Ashika Ranganath added, “This is my first Kannada film to release in Telugu, and it’s a special experience. The film comprises four distinct stories and is made with immense passion. I believe Telugu audiences will enjoy this unique cinematic style.”
Director Suni emphasized the film’s fantasy-mythological essence and requested viewers to watch it in theaters. Producer Deepak Thimmappa urged fans to support the film for its content, while singer Anurag Kulkarni, music director Sandy, and cinematographer William highlighted the technical grandeur and musical brilliance of the project.