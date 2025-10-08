‘Gata Vaibhav’ prepares for grand release on Nov 14

The much-anticipated epic fantasy drama Gata Vaibhav, starring SS Dushyant and Ashika Ranganath, is all set to release on November 14 in both Kannada and Telugu. Directed by Simple Suni and produced by Deepak Thimmappa and Suni under Sarvegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas, the film promises a grand cinematic experience blending history, mythology, and Sanatana Dharma. The recently launched teaser song Varnamala has already received a warm response from fans.

Speaking at the song launch event, Dushyant expressed his excitement to connect with the Telugu audience. “It is a privilege to work with director Suni, who has delivered many hits in Kannada. The script beautifully combines elements of history, mythology, and past glory. Every technician gave their best, and music director Sandy elevated the film with his score. We hope Telugu audiences will appreciate our honesty and support this project,” he said.

Heroine Ashika Ranganath added, “This is my first Kannada film to release in Telugu, and it’s a special experience. The film comprises four distinct stories and is made with immense passion. I believe Telugu audiences will enjoy this unique cinematic style.”

Director Suni emphasized the film’s fantasy-mythological essence and requested viewers to watch it in theaters. Producer Deepak Thimmappa urged fans to support the film for its content, while singer Anurag Kulkarni, music director Sandy, and cinematographer William highlighted the technical grandeur and musical brilliance of the project.