Glimpse of ‘Hanu-Man’ gains attention

It is all known that Tollywood's young director Prashant Varma is all set to entertain the movie buffs with his India's first kind of superhero movie 'Hanu-Man'. Teja Sajja who worked with Prashant for "Zombie Reddy" movie is once again teaming up with him for this most awaited movie. Prashant unveiled the first look poster of Teja from this movie and introduced him as 'Hanumanthu' to all his fans.



South Indian ace actor Dulquer Salman has unveiled the motion first look poster of "Hanu-Man" and sent his best wishes to the whole team. Prashant and Teja shared the motion poster on their social media pages and showcased a glimpse of Hanumanthu.

In the first look poster, Teja Sajja looked awesome in a complete village man avatar. He looked intense holding a slingshot and is seen aiming at something standing on a tree branch. Coming to the motion poster, it is a complete visual treat as Prashant Varma stunned audiences showcasing the beauty of the lush-green forest. The glimpse of the world of Anjanadri is a visual feast and raised the expectations on this movie. The picturesque dense forest and spectacular look of waterfalls along with heroic acts of Hanumanthu made the motion poster worth watching. Even the melodious BGM took it to the next level!

"Hanu-Man" movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Prime Show Entertainments. The movie is being made on God 'Hanuman' and will showcase how a commoner 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers. The movie will hit the screens in 2022.