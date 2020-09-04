Good News for Prabhas fans!

Prabhas is a National star, who is currently busy working on an interesting film Radhe Shyam. Soon after the completion of this, the actor has two more movies to make.

Prabhas surprised one and all by accepting two films back to back. One is with Nag Ashwin and the other one is Adipurush, under the direction of Om Raut.

When the announcement of these two movies came, the fans are a little confused about which film to hit the floors first. However, there is clarity on the same now. For the first time in his career, Prabhas is likely to shoot for both the films on a simultaneous note.

Prabhas is very excited to finish the shoot for the two projects parallelly. The actor has made up his mind and the makers of both films are now busy working to finish the projects, on time!