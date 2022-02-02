Gopichand And Raashii Khanna’s Pakka Commercial Gets A Summer Release Date…

The release dates buzz is going on social media… Right from the magnum opus RRR to the sports drama Ghani, the release dates of a bunch of movies have been announced in these couple of days. Now, it's the turn of Gopichand and Raashii Khanna's Pakka Commercial movie. Off late, the makers released a new poster and unveiled the release date of this complete entertainer.



Gopichand released the new poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Gopichand looked stylish in an advocate's attire and is seen holding a mike… He also wrote, "#PakkaCommercial in theatres from May 20th, 2022 #PakkaCommercialOnMay20th". Even the tagline "Corona karuniste" is also hilarious!

Gopichand also released the title song "Pakka Commercial…" and created noise on dance floors.

Along with sharing the poster of the title song, he also wrote, "Here You Go!! #PakkaCommercial Title Song Out Now.. Link In Bio #PakkaCommercialOnMay20th".

Here is the complete song for the music buffs… It is completely entertainer and showcases how everything in the world is commercial. Legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry who passed away a few days ago penned these amazing lyrics while Jakes Bejoy & Hemachandra created magic with their peppy voices! Even Jakes Bejoy composition also took the song to the next level.

Pakka Commercial movie is being directed by Maruti and is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures banners. It has Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna, Ramana Reddy and Kiran Talasila in other important roles.

To avoid a clash with the big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak and F3, the makers decided to push the movie to this Summer. So, Pakka Commercial will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!