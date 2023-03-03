Gopichand's 31st Movie Is Officially Launched Today

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is all ready to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his next movie Rama Banam. Off late, his 31st movie is launched today in Hyderabad. This time, he teamed up with Kannada director A Harsha for a complete action entertainer. Along with announcing this great news, the makers also shared the launch event pics and are happy to associate with the talented actor.



Tollywood's PR Vamsi Kaka shared the launch event pics on his Twitter page and treated the fans of Gopichand… Take a look!

#GopiChand31 launched Today with a formal Pooja ceremony ✨ @srisathyasaiarts joined hands with Macho🌟 @YoursGopichand for their Production No. 14🎉 Directed by @nimmaaharsha Produced by #KKRadhamohan Music @ravibasrur DOP #JSwamy Regular shoot 🎥 Begins this month🎊 pic.twitter.com/UbcdFCAnoT — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 3, 2023

The launch event pics are awesome and Gopichand is seen posing with all his crew members along with the producer and director. One more interesting point of this movie is, Ravi Basur, of KGF fame is all set to tune the songs for this action entertainer.

On this special occasion, producer Radhamohan also spoke to the media and said, "I'm happy to associate with hero Gopichand and director A Harsha for our production No 14. The director readied a powerful script to present Gopichand in a new avatar. The shoot of the movie begins this month."

Speaking about the young director A Harsha, he belongs to the Kannada film industry and delivered huge hits there… This movie is being made with a huge budget being a massive action entertainer. Swamy J will handle the cinematography section and Ramana Vanka is the production designer.

This movie is tentatively titled as Production No. 14 and it is being bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The further details of this project will be announced soon and the shooting will also begin this month itself!