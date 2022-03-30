Gopichand's 'Pakka Commercial' Release Date Is Unveiled

Tollywood's action king Gopichand is all set to hit the big screens with his action entertainer 'Pakka Commercial'… As he pinned all his hopes on this movie, the makers are planning to go with a grand release and thus, they once again postponed the release date from May to June… They dropped a new poster and unveiled the new release date…



Even Gopichand also shared the new poster and unveiled the new release date on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "Get ready for 100% Pakka Entertainment #PakkaCommercial in theatres from 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟏𝐬𝐭, 2022. #PakkaCommercialOnJuly1st".

Gopichand looked stylish in the new poster sporting in a white shirt and black pants. His intense look made the poster worth watching!

Pakka Commercial movie is directed by Maruti and is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures banners. It has Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna, Ramana Reddy and Kiran Talasila in other important roles.

Earlier, the makers of this movie pushed the release date to avoid a clash with the big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak and F3. But now, once again there is a change in release date and now it will be released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres…