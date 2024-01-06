  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Guntur Kaaram’ 1 AM shows: Here are the details

‘Guntur Kaaram’ 1 AM shows: Here are the details
x
Highlights

The much-anticipated film "Guntur Kaaram," starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is gearing up for a grand release on January 12, 2024.

The much-anticipated film "Guntur Kaaram," starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is gearing up for a grand release on January 12, 2024. The movie, featuring Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the leading ladies, has generated significant excitement among fans.

Producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed a special feature for the film, announcing 1 AM shows at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. While further details regarding the exact number of shows at AMB and screenings in other theaters are yet to be disclosed, more information is expected to be revealed soon.

"Guntur Kaaram" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and others in key roles. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is set to enchant audiences with the musical brilliance of Thaman. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the magic of "Guntur Kaaram" on the big screen.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X