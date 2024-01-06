‘Guntur Kaaram’ 1 AM shows: Here are the details

The much-anticipated film "Guntur Kaaram," starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is gearing up for a grand release on January 12, 2024. The movie, featuring Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the leading ladies, has generated significant excitement among fans.



Producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed a special feature for the film, announcing 1 AM shows at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. While further details regarding the exact number of shows at AMB and screenings in other theaters are yet to be disclosed, more information is expected to be revealed soon.

"Guntur Kaaram" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and others in key roles. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is set to enchant audiences with the musical brilliance of Thaman. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the magic of "Guntur Kaaram" on the big screen.